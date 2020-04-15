Dietician says to keep your immune system strong, maintain your normal diet

Snacking...is too much?

Abc 36's monica harkins talked with a lexington dietitian about "the quarantine fifteen" and whether eating a certain way right now could help keep you healthy.

"toaster sound" breakfast lunch and dinner..

Saute 3 meals a day...3 meals a lot us now find ourselves eating at home.

"megan: food is something that can definitely soothe us and give us comfort."

And if you're like me, you might be wondering am i snacking too much?

Can i eat better to boost my immune system?

I sat down with an eating disorder dietitian, megan medrano, on zoom.

"nat pop hi" she says it's better to focus on maintaining your routine during this time of change.

"there aren't any specific foods that can necessarily, you know, prevent this virus from occurring or prevent us from getting those things.

And really, you know, what we just want to be focusing on and just kind of keeping things normal not stressing your body out too much."

Stress like, worrying about the quarantine fifteen.

If gaining weight is the worst thing that happens to you during this endemic then you're actually probably pretty lucky."

And while turning to a diet might have been a normal response to expected weight gain...during a time of high-anxiety like right now...medrano says a diet could be more harmful than beneficial.

"our bodies really like consistency.

They don't really like things to change very much, and especially just to support our immune system we want things to stay pretty regular."

Monica open and close fridge:if you find yourself reaching for a snack in between meals medrano says go for it."

"snacking is one of those things i think it's demonized as a whole.- don't beat yourself up for you know just satisfying your biological needs."

Buttt...if you find yourself constantly going back to the pantry...ask yourself if you're truly hungry.

But just like any coping skill, we don't want to just have one thing that we're relying on to get comfort."

So while brownies are delicious, their sweetness is only temporary.

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

