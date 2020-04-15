Global  

Europe virus outbreak: Wary steps taken to ease lockdown rules

Europe virus outbreak: Wary steps taken to ease lockdown rules

Europe virus outbreak: Wary steps taken to ease lockdown rules

Austria, Spain and Italy lift some movement restrictions but UK to review its curbs as has many unreported deaths.

