COVID-19: Strict vigil in containment areas as infections cross 10,000 in India

COVID-19: Strict vigil in containment areas as infections cross 10,000 in India

COVID-19: Strict vigil in containment areas as infections cross 10,000 in India

Strict vigil in containment areas across the country.

Authorities have been sealing areas with rampant COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai's Worli Koliwada has also been declared a COVID-19 'containment zone'.

Recently, Jammu's Bathindi was identified as COVID19 'red zone'.

Heavy security has been deployed around the area.

Delhi too raised the number of hotspots across the city to 47.

Door-to-door screenings in infected zones are also being conducted by authorities.

Over 18,900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India with more than 300 deaths.

