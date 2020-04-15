Global  

China starts second phase clinical trial of vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
China has begun the second phase of clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in Wuhan, with an 84-year-old man among the participants, according to state television.

Edward Baran reports.

0
It was the initial epicentre of the outbreak.

And the place where the new coronavirus was first detected.

Now Wuhan is where China says it's started the second phase of clinical trials for an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

This 84-year-old resident from the city is among those taking part, according to this footage from Chinese state television.

I want to make some contribution so that I can feel peace of mind, he says.

The second phase of the vaccine trial is set to involve 500 volunteer participants.

It's being conducted by researchers at China's military-backed Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Lead researcher Chen Wei.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) CHEN WEI, LEAD RESEARCHER, SAYING: "Many COVID-19 patients in critical condition are elderly and this should provide a safety shield for them." As China fights to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections, two more experimental vaccines will be tested on humans, according to the country's state news agency.




