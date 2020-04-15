Global  

Covid-19: China clears 2 more vaccines for human trials

China has cleared two more experimental Covid-19 vaccines for human trials.

The vaccines are being developed by Sinovac Biotech, and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

Chinese authorities had earlier cleared a vaccine for clinical trials in March 2020.

Wu Yuanbin, Director of Science and Technology for Social Development in the Ministry of Science and Technology said that the vaccines cleared for clinical trials recently are 'based on conventional techniques', their production is 'mature in technique' and the standards are more 'controllable'.

China's Wuhan is the original epicentre of the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, colloquially known as Coronavirus.

