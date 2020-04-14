China approves experimental coronavirus vaccine trials

Fresh hope in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine coming from the country where the pandemic began, as China begins human trials for two possible remedies.

As China fights to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections, two experimental vaccines will be tested on humans, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

They are being developed by one company based in Beijing and one in Wuhan, the one time epicentre of the disease.

Optimism about these possible vaccines is being met with caution, as scientists continue to plan for the long-term.

The news comes as China pledges to send more medical resources to its border with Russia, where its now fighting to prevent a new wave of coronavirus cases from returning Chinese citizens.

The state run Global Times newspaper said Tuesday (April 14) that “Chinese people there should stay put and not return home”.

Beijing said it would now build hospitals and establish isolation points near borders and also strengthen cooperation with neighbors.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) WANG YONGPING, DEPUTY SECRETARY OF SUIFENHE MUNICIPAL PARTY COMMITTEE, SAYING: "After entering the country, these Russian staff are required to work and live separately at a designated location.

Their activity will be restricted to certain area and will be strictly controlled." However, it was acknowledged that China's extensive border with numerous crossing points would make it difficult to control.