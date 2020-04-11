Global  

Coronavirus vaccine likely by early 2021, here's why

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:26s - Published
The vaccine against coronavirus disease may be likely in early 2021.

Five vaccine projects, two in the US and three in China, are in phase 1 clinical trials.

73 vaccine candidates are in exploratory or pre-clinical stages.

Scientists are leveraging existing work on vaccines against Mers, which is another coronavirus.

Fast-tracked regulatory approvals, rapid response platforms and parallel development phases are being used.

