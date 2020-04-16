Chamber of Commerce Virtual Meeting (4-16-20)

Leaders got together to discuss the impact of the coronavirus here locally, with a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the st.

Joseph chamber of commerce.

They answered questions from the public over what the future holds for our area, and gave a glipse of what a return to normal would look like.

Alan, good evening many leaders across our community met at this virtual town hall, and they say when it comes to returning to normal, the process could take a while.

As we're all adjusting to this new normal of social distancing and closed businesses deemed non essential, many are likely wondering by now just how long things will be this way.

That question was one of the first asked at thursday's virtual town hall to the ceo of mosaic life care.we're gonna need to continue to be patient and vigilant.he says these new measures that have become part of our daily life now likely won't be going away as quick as they came, it would be a mistake for individuals to be overly confident as the warm weather comes to think that everything is okay.

Those things, i think continue on for many months maybe even longer, aside from the health concerns the economic fallout from covid-19 is another worry, as non essential businesses remain closed.

The mayor addressing that concern until we really get some numbers that we can trust and feel like we're on the other side of this peek and the medical opinion to support this, we can open up.

Health experts tell us there's likely only one sure sign that we've truly overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The real breakthrough for us would be if we had a vaccine or if we have a therapy that is approved by the government as being safe and effective.

Until that vaccine is available, the consensus from leaders is patience and vigilance.we're all a community we're all in this together and we will get through it.

Because there is no vaccine for this particular virus, dr. laney from mosaic there stresses the importance of realizing this return to normal will take time.

