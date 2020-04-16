Virtual Town Hall Meeting (4-16-20)

Community is invited to participate in a virtual town hall meeting with leaders in the community about the effects of the coronavirus... the town hall is hosted by the st joseph chamber of commerce and coordinated by the st jospeh community alliance... according to the chamber's facebook page the panel will include: mosaic life care c-e-o dr. mark laney, mayor bill mcmurray, school district superintendent dr. droug van zyl, buchanan county presiding commissioner lee sawyer, and chamber president and ceo r patt lilly... the town hall meeting will be broadcast live today at noon on the chambers facebook page...