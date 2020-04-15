Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published
New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the youngest female head of government in the world.

At 39 years old she has made a name for herself around the globe.

And amid her country’s level four lockdown due to the coronavirus, she confirmed that she and her ministers and other public chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next 6 months.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

camcruise

CC. RT @caulmick: Over to you @LeoVaradkar 🤔 New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern has said she and other ministers will take a 20% pa… 3 minutes ago

g_myaccesshub

Gearóid Kearney @🏡 They should be named, €96,189 a year and they want more. New Zealand's prime minister has said she and other m… https://t.co/VXFcGRzY7u 14 minutes ago

Juenothin1

Juenothin @patel4witham @thismorning We are not in it together. New Zealand’s prime minister has said she and other ministers… https://t.co/fLv0YroMOA 20 minutes ago

Bombweed_Novel

GFMorton RT @JasperBarry2: Wish we had a PM like Jacinta Ardern. “New Zealand’s prime minister said she and other ministers would take a 20% pay cu… 25 minutes ago

JasperBarry2

Jasper Barry Wish we had a PM like Jacinta Ardern. “New Zealand’s prime minister said she and other ministers would take a 20%… https://t.co/DIygPUxBQb 32 minutes ago

Juenothin1

Juenothin @alison_stewart5 @DaveFernig @Alheri @richardhorton1 New Zealand’s prime minister has said she and other ministers… https://t.co/PzX7L5qS0e 33 minutes ago

rainnssky

S.M.Rafi-Ul-Islam RT @rudol9h: "New Zealand’s prime minister has said she and other ministers will take a 20% pay cut lasting six months to show solidarity w… 41 minutes ago

Saahel66501100

Saahel Food for thought New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is facing an election later this year, said she an… https://t.co/TGPElmUmTS 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.