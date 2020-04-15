New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published now New Zealand's Prime Minister, Other Ministers Taking Bold Step to Help People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the youngest female head of government in the world. At 39 years old she has made a name for herself around the globe. And amid her country’s level four lockdown due to the coronavirus, she confirmed that she and her ministers and other public chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next 6 months. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

