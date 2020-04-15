Global  

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:41s - Published
US President Trump halted funding for the World Health Organisation saying he wants to investigate their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada has extended its lockdown with prime minister Justin Trudeau encouraging people to be disciplined.

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Arden and cabinet ministers will take a 20% pay cut in a move of solidarity with the people of New Zealand affected by coronavirus.

And toy maker LEGO has modified their machines to manufacture personal protective equipment for frontlines workers.

