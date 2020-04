Covid-19: 400 families block Bengal Highway, allege didn't get food in 20 days | Oneindia News

Hundreds of people IN Murshidabad district OF WEST BENGAL blocked a state highway for three hours on WednesdaY, alleging that they did not get food in 20 days amid claims by chief minister Mamata Banerjee that there was no shortage of it in Bengal and that the poor were being given free ration.

HOME SECRETARY AJAY BHALLA ON WEDNESDAY WROTE TO ALL THE STATES AND UNION TERRITORIES ASKING THEM TO ENSURE STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE CONSOLIDATED REVISED GUIDELINES OF THE LOCKDOWN TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY.

MR BHALLA, IN THE LETTER, SAID THAT THE STATE AND UNION TERRITORY GOVERNMENTS CANNOT DILUTE THE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN THE GUIDELINES, BUT CAN ENFORCE STRICTER NORMS. and more news #IndiaLockdown, #CoronavirusLockdown , #Covid , #CoronavirusOutbreak