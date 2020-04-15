Angelina Jolie Urges People To Check On Children During Lockdown

CNN reports that Angelina Jolie spoke to Time Magazine about the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to check on each other while in quarantine.

She suggests to especially check on children.

She explained "They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society." She also said that people should educate themselves about the signs of stress and domestic violence, as a way to look out for each other.

Jolie shared resources to help those experiencing harm at home.

They include The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and The Child Helpline Network.

She added "Be there, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you are a teacher or a friend."