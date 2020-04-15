Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

(UPSOUND) (English) ELIZABETH WARREN VIDEO VIA TWITTER: "And that's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden, as President of the United States." Almost six weeks after dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, in a video released on Twitter.

The Massachusetts progressive is now the third high-profile Democrat to throw her support behind Biden this week, following former rival Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama, as party factions appear to coalesce around the goal of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in November.

(UPSOUND) (English) ELIZABETH WARREN VIDEO VIA TWITTER: "And now, it’s up to all of us to help make Joe Biden the next president of the United States." When she quit the race in the first week of March, Warren did not endorse either Biden or his chief rival, Bernie Sanders.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING (MARCH 5): "We're going to take a little time and think a little more." But her all-in support for Biden signals Warren is on board with party efforts to unify after a combative primary contest.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, SAYING: "Who here is ready for the revolution?” Also coming around to Biden’s side could be New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a torch-bearer for the youthful, progressive wing of the party.

She told a conference that her team was in talks with the Biden campaign, and awaiting to hear his proposals for tackling climate change, healthcare, and immigration.