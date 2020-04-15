Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

(UPSOUND) (English) ELIZABETH WARREN VIDEO VIA TWITTER: "And that's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden, as President of the United States." Almost six weeks after dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, in a video released on Twitter.

The Massachusetts progressive is now the third high-profile Democrat to throw her support behind Biden this week, following former rival Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama, as party factions appear to coalesce around the goal of defeating Republican President Donald Trump in November.

(UPSOUND) (English) ELIZABETH WARREN VIDEO VIA TWITTER: "And now, it’s up to all of us to help make Joe Biden the next president of the United States." When she quit the race in the first week of March, Warren did not endorse either Biden or his chief rival, Bernie Sanders.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING (MARCH 5): "We're going to take a little time and think a little more." But her all-in support for Biden signals Warren is on board with party efforts to unify after a combative primary contest.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, SAYING: "Who here is ready for the revolution?” Also coming around to Biden’s side could be New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a torch-bearer for the youthful, progressive wing of the party.

She told a conference that her team was in talks with the Biden campaign, and awaiting to hear his proposals for tackling climate change, healthcare, and immigration.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Biden earns backing from Warren, swing-state Democrats in show of unity against Trump… https://t.co/y3OPDhBMRu 41 seconds ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Biden earns backing from Warren, swing-state Democrats in show of unity against Trump https://t.co/jWl1BSAuho 1 minute ago

420ArmyGuy

Terry Biden earns backing from Warren, swing-state Democrats in show of unity against Trump https://t.co/gyBnRT4fnz 3 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Biden earns backing from Warren, swing-state Democrats in show of unity against Trump https://t.co/vi2IL0Le0i https://t.co/ToaUeWmU5B 4 minutes ago

Mindbridge

Nancy Stremmel RT @johnlundin: #GoodNews - Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democrats' unity. - https://t.co/r7lw8O37Ho 26 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Biden earns backing from Warren, swing-state Democrats in show of unity against Trump https://t.co/LJshl60zCB #news 28 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Biden earns backing from Warren, swing-state Democrats in show of unity against Trump https://t.co/XDbks4gun7 38 minutes ago

LaroweLeah

Leah Ann LaRowe Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity against Trump https://t.co/UsnJ03z4vU 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.