Coronavirus Update: Political Battle Over Restarting Economy Intensifies Between Cuomo, Trump

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:15s - Published
The political battle intensified Tuesday over who decides how and when to restart the economy.

It's between Gov.

Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

