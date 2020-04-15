Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

President Donald Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen America, but he may soon be facing a battle with New York, New Jersey and five other states.

The governors are working together to decide when it's safe to go back to work and school.

CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveDevlin65

Dave Devlin Trump just ended his Coronavirus Update by saying if the governors don't do a good job he will come down on them re… https://t.co/XPIIWUiyfM 6 hours ago

eric_stoly

eric addison RT @OldUnclePunch: The Independent: Trump news - live: President hints he could withhold aid from 'mutinous' governors as Obama slams coron… 7 hours ago

OldUnclePunch

Old Uncle Punch The Independent: Trump news - live: President hints he could withhold aid from 'mutinous' governors as Obama slams… https://t.co/SjX1H3iwYM 10 hours ago

Brenda32395182

Brenda RT @wpri12: #Watch #Coronavirus Facts Not Fear #live update at 3 p.m. on https://t.co/13X5tI6WcX: When will the US reopen? President Trump… 10 hours ago

LennToyan

❌Glenn on fire Stoyan ❌ RT @CBSLA: The White House played a campaign ad-like video in today's coronavirus briefing criticizing the media and touting the administra… 11 hours ago

wpri12

WPRI 12 #Watch #Coronavirus Facts Not Fear #live update at 3 p.m. on https://t.co/13X5tI6WcX: When will the US reopen? Pre… https://t.co/FFbVvAh35T 11 hours ago

MWolfffff

Maddie Mahone RT @CBSNewYork: President Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen the country's economy, but he may be facing a battle with New York… 13 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York President Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen the country's economy, but he may be facing a battle with… https://t.co/qUynDKZjFU 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.