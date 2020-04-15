Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Columbus outlines protective measures in letter to businesses

Columbus outlines protective measures in letter to businesses

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Columbus outlines protective measures in letter to businesses

Columbus outlines protective measures in letter to businesses

The City of Columbus is taking steps to protect employees and customers of grocery stores and essential retailers from the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Columbus outlines protective measures in letter to businesses

City of columbus is taking extra measures to make sure their essential store workers are safe.

All on-duty employees at any food store or other retailers will be required to wear a facemask, face shield, and food-grade gloves when they work within six feet of a customer.

Stores will also have markers measuring out six feet intervals and telling people where to stand in check out or other lines.

Here's




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.