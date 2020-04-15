Keller @ Large: Trump's Threat Against Rebellious Governors Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:56s - Published now Keller @ Large: Trump's Threat Against Rebellious Governors WBZ-TV's Jon Keller says there is a lot to unpack in one of President Trump's tweet Tuesday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this automotive Keller @ Large: Trump’s Threat Against Rebellious Governors https://t.co/qE9ApzKUQJ 17 hours ago WBZ | CBS Boston News Keller @ Large: Trump’s Threat Against Rebellious Governors https://t.co/cHZO2BJTfG 22 hours ago