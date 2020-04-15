Global  

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Protesters in Lansing, Michigan, caused a traffic jam near the capitol building on Wednesday as they rallied against Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Protesters swarm Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

The order, which has shut down businesses, schools, public gatherings and urged social distancing, is intended to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

People in cars and trucks honked their horns and appeared to clog the streets in a demonstration dubbed "Operation Gridlock," according to local news station WXYZ.




