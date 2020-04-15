Baltimore nurse heads to New York to help COVID-19 patients

SEE THE COUNTRY IS HAVING ANEXPERIENCE UNLIKE HE IMAGINED.WMAR 2 NEWSINTRODUCES US TO A TRAVELNURSE WHO PACKED HIS BAGS ANDHEADED TO NEW YORK TO HELCOMBAT COVI━19.14:4━54 This registered nursegraduate from TowsonUniversity.

While he did workhere in Baltimore with someCOVI━19 patients, he says nowbeing in New York City itunlike anything heexperienced before.

00:13Youtube Clip: Make sure yousanitize.

I donwhat ytell you something.

What atime to be alive right now.

ONSOCIAL MEDIATHE URBAN NURSELOTS OF PERSONALITY.

BUTBALTIMORE NATIVE TYRIN TYSONIS HOME GROWN.

HE GRADUATEDFROM TOWSON UNIVERSITY AND WASWORKING HERE IN THE CHARMCITY... THAT ALL CHANGED WHENTHE COVI━19 PANDEMICWORSENED.

2:49 Youtube Clip: Iwill he going to New York...HE&WORKING AT MOUNT SINAIBROOKLYN COMMUNITY HOSPITAL ASA TRAVEL NURSE.

HE JUSTFINISHED WEEK ONE.

WE SPOKE TOHIM VIA SKYPE.

6:5━7:04Everybody is just tired,drained.

My face hurts becauseI have to wear a mask on for12 hours straight.

I sweatingmore than Iwork.

HE&A PLACE WHERE THE GOVERNORTHERE PUT OUT A CALL FOR MOREHEALTH CARE WORKERS TO DEALWITH THE CRISIS TYSON KNEW HECOULD FILL A VOID IN THE BIGAPPLE.

H━19IN MARYLAND BUT NYC AND THEVIRUS IS SOMETHING ELSE &RIGHT DOWN TO WHAT HEON THE STREETS.2:1━15//BUTT//2:23 When I gotout here, it was a completeculture shock because It wasnothing Iwalking around the street,there are a few people.

Itvery quiet.

Everyone who iswalking around has on afacemask or some type ofcover.

AT WORKAND HIS C━WORKERS ARECONSTANTLY ON THE GO━DELIVERING PATIENT CARE.5:5━6:06 Honestly, I haveonly worked a week and I feellike Iusual patient ratio at anyfacility was 41 and now Itaking on 7 to 1 sometimes 9to 1 so thatof nine different people.17:0━17:22 And while Tysonsays he became a travel nurseto see the world, he says Hisassignment is no vacation.Heweeks.

