Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colvin Cleaners launches 'Get a mask, Give a mask' program

Colvin Cleaners launches 'Get a mask, Give a mask' program

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Colvin Cleaners launches 'Get a mask, Give a mask' program

Colvin Cleaners launches 'Get a mask, Give a mask' program

Now that essential workers must wear masks on the job, the next step is making sure they have them.

Colvin Cleaners is stepping in to help fill the need.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

collin_gehl

Collin Gehl RT @HOMEnyorg: A huge thanks to those supporting our community during these times. Colvin Cleaners is giving away washable, reusable face m… 5 hours ago

HOMEnyorg

Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) A huge thanks to those supporting our community during these times. Colvin Cleaners is giving away washable, reusab… https://t.co/QSTyk7m6cq 5 hours ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News With masks becoming mandatory for essential workers, @ColvinCleaners is giving away free masks with its new "Get a… https://t.co/ljWYyhAssj 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.