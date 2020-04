School districts, teachers create new roadmap for educating students

AS WE SPEAK.

SCHOOL DISTRICTSTRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO KEEPKIDS ON PACE TOPASS THE SCHOOL YEAR.

AT CLINTON SCHOOLS THEY AREHANDING OUTLUNCHES AND HANDLING ACADEMICSONLINE FORSTUDENTS.ALL DISTRICTS ACROSS THE STATENOW KNOW..STUDENTS WILL NOT RETURN TOTHECLASSROOM BEFORE THE SUMMERBREAK.FOR MOST ..IT MEANS THE GRADETHEY HADWHEN THEY WENT OUT ..IS THEBASELINE THEYCAN BUILD ON IN THE REMAININGWEEKS.TIM MARTIN/CLINTON SUPT.: WETOOK THEIR FIRST THREE 9 WEEKAVERAGES..THATBECAME THEIR FINAL GRADE.

SO IFA CHILD HAD A 70 FOR THEIR FIRST3WEEK AVERAGE..IF THEY DIDN'T DOANYTHING DURING THIS TIMEOUTTHEYHAD A 70 2:15 BUT IN THE TIMEOUTTHEY COULD ADD 10 POINTS TO THATFINAL AVERAGE.WHICH MEANS A FINAL PUSH IN THENEWACADEMIC FRONTIER ONLINELEARNING.TEACHERS TEACHING VIA COMPUTERAND LIVESTREAM.RAY MORGINO/PEARL SCHOOLDISTRICT: I THINK WE WILLCONTINUE TO LOOK AT HOWTECHNOLOGY CAN IMPACT EDUCATION.IN PEARL, THE SUPERINTENDENTSAYS...KIDS HAVE A CHANCE TO AVOIDFAILING BUT NOONE IS GUARANTEED A PASSINGGRADE.SUPT.

RAY MORGINO/PEARL SCHOOLDISTRICT: WE WILL LOOK ATPOSSIBLY SOME SUMMER ENRICHMENTACTIVITIES BUTOBVIOUSLY IN THE FALL WE WILLHIT ITHARD WITH KIDS WHO NEED EXTRAHELP AND REMEDIATION WITHOUR STUDENTS.SUPT.

TIM MARTIN/CLINTON SCHOOLDISTRICT: THIS IS KINDERGARTENTHROUGH 12TH GRADE WE ARE GOINGTO IDENTIFYTHOSE STUDENTS WHO NEED EXTRASUPPORT AND OPPORTUNITIESAND IT WILL BE EITHER VIRTUAL IFWE CAN'T COME BACK TO CAMPUSOR IT WILL BE IN A SMALL GROUPSETTING WITH TEACHERS.

AND STILL SO MANY DETAILS TOWORK OUT:WHEN THE FALL SEMESTER WILLSTART,WILL REMEDIATION PROGRAMS STARTBEFORE THE SCHOOL YEAR.RIGHT NOW DISTRICTS ALSO TRYINGTO FIND AWAY FOR SENIORS TO HAVE SOMEFORM OFGRADUATION CEREMONY.LIVE IN PEARL SCOTT SIMMONS 16WAPT NEWS.

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPIMEDICALCENTER IS