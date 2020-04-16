Local lighting company helping retrofit USNS Comfort in New York City amid coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:01s - Published now Local lighting company helping retrofit USNS Comfort in New York City amid coronavirus pandemic A local lighting company is retrofitting a floating hospital in New York City with lights to help crews battle against COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local lighting company helping retrofit USNS Comfort in New York City amid coronavirus pandemic OVERFLOW.IT'S ESTIMATED TO BE ABLE TOCARE FOR AROUND 1700 COVID-19PATIENTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this