UNITED KINGDOM — BBC's, Owain Wyn Evans, a self-labeled "unapologetically flamboyant" weatherman has gone viral for his drum kit rendition of the BBC News outro.

Trending on Twitter with over three million views, the 36-year-old weather presenter who fronts North West Tonight in the U.K, rocked out on the skins and cymbals while still donning his camera-ready three-piece suit and Elton-John-esque brooch.

The video, although brief, has given people a much-needed smile amid the coronavirus, receiving almost 122,000 'likes' and 28,000 retweets so far to date; in his Twitter caption, he joked, "When they said try working from home I didn't realize they'd expect me to do the music too." Not surprisingly, fans have called for an encore, demanding that his beats replace the shows normal outro.

One person on Twitter even went so far as to name him a "national treasure." BBC North West also took to the social media site to lay claim to their star, boosting about their forecaster's talents and challenged other staff to step up to the drums. Saying, "North West weather forecasters are so much more talented than the Northern Irish ones… unless you can prove otherwise!" Barra Best, a weather presenter on BBC Northern Ireland, replied saying, "I concede defeat." TomoNews is your best source for real news.

