New Zealand might lift restrictions next week

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published
New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining which restrictions imposed during a tight four-week lockdown might be eased next week.

Politicians will make a final decision on Monday on whether to proceed with easing the restrictions.

