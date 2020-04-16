Global  

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Halts Funding For The WHO

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:54s - Published
President Trump announced he is halting funding to the World Health Organization until a review is conducted to assess how the organization handled the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of information.

"As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability," the president said at Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing.

The president also said the United States pays roughly $400-$500 million a year to the WHO.

