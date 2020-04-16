Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:31s - Published
Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight

In the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, the plight of migrant workers has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the Central as well as state governments.

Weeks after hundreds of migrant workers collected at Delhi bus stands, seeking a way back to their hometowns, similar scenes are playing out in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Hindustan Times' Metro Editor Shivani Singh, Executive Editor Sachin Kalbag, Editor - South Venkatesha Babu, and Senior Editor Aditi Prasad discuss the unfolding crisis and what authorities must do to address it becomes a threat to India's war with the Coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.