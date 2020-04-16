Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight

In the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, the plight of migrant workers has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the Central as well as state governments.

Weeks after hundreds of migrant workers collected at Delhi bus stands, seeking a way back to their hometowns, similar scenes are playing out in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Hindustan Times' Metro Editor Shivani Singh, Executive Editor Sachin Kalbag, Editor - South Venkatesha Babu, and Senior Editor Aditi Prasad discuss the unfolding crisis and what authorities must do to address it becomes a threat to India's war with the Coronavirus.