National Guard to deliver food in Chelsea Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:21s - Published now The National Guard will start delivering food in Chelsea. 0

SERA: NOT ONLY IS CHELSEADEALING WITH THE HIGHEST PERCAPITA RATE OF INFECTION, BUTWITH MANY RESIDENTS OUT OF WORK,THEY ARE STRUGGLING TO MEET THEBASICS, LIKE FOOD AND SUPPLIESTODAY, MEMA ALONG WITH THENATIONAL GUARD WILL BEGIDISTRIBUTING FOOD, 700 BOXES OFFOOD TO CHELSEA.THE SALVATION ARMY SAYS THE NEEDHAS NEARLY TRIPLED AND THEY AREEXPANDING SERVICES TO PROVIDE ANADDITIONAL 20,000 MEALS.IN NEIGHBORING REVERE, A SIMILARSITUATION.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE LINING UP FORBLOCKS AT THE LOCAL FOOD PANTRY.THEY ARE NOW GIVING OUT MOREFOOD IN A WEEK THAN IT TYPICALLYDONATES IN A MONTH





