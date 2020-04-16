Coronavirus Update: NYC Food Pantries Sound Alarm Over Lack Of Supplies, Volunteers, Funding Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:25s - Published now Coronavirus Update: NYC Food Pantries Sound Alarm Over Lack Of Supplies, Volunteers, Funding New York City food pantries have declared a state of emergency as a result of coronavirus. They’re desperate for help as they struggle to meet a need for their services that continues to grow quickly; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports. 0

