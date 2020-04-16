NFL Plans to Keep September Season Kick-Off But Maybe in Empty Stadiums Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published now NFL Plans to Keep September Season Kick-Off But Maybe in Empty Stadiums While the pandemic has disrupted winter sports and pushed back spring and summer games, the NFL says it plans to kick off its season in September. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this