Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Best Buy Will Furlough Around 51,000 Workers

Best Buy Will Furlough Around 51,000 Workers

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Best Buy Will Furlough Around 51,000 Workers

Best Buy Will Furlough Around 51,000 Workers

The process will begin this Sunday for some full-time workers and almost all part-time workers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

launchpadgroup1

LaunchPad The jobless rate is now hovering around 20% in the United States as we enter depression area economic territory. T… https://t.co/NXRmHAdqDf 21 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Best Buy Will Furlough Around 51,000 Workers https://t.co/7YGbFye6Wt 2 days ago

LordHereford

ColB @AdamBaig6 All the best with your search for work Adam. I don't know what your profession is but I get around a lot… https://t.co/rPSszlgUFc 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.