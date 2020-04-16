Global  

'Stones, sticks, kicks': Health staff attacked in UP while on quarantine duty

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Health staff & cops were attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The team was trying to take contacts of a Covid victim to quarantine.

At least 3 people, including a doctor & pharmacist, injured in attack.

UP CM said assailants would be charged under National Security Act.

Uttar Pradesh has had over 700 Covid cases, over 10 deaths so far.

Watch video for more details.

