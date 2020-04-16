Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Women in central China return back to dance in park after coronavirus lockdown is eased

Women in central China return back to dance in park after coronavirus lockdown is eased

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Women in central China return back to dance in park after coronavirus lockdown is eased

Women in central China return back to dance in park after coronavirus lockdown is eased

Chinese women were captured returning to dance with face masks in a park after the coronavirus pandemic slowed in the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Women in central China return back to dance in park after coronavirus lockdown is eased

Chinese women were captured returning to dance with face masks in a park after the coronavirus pandemic slowed in the country.

The video, shot in the city of Yichang, a city near Wuhan, on April 13, shows women with face masks dancing to music at a riverside park.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the city anymore and China only has 1,891 cases remaining, according to reports.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.