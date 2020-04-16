What you need to know: April 16

Welcome back.

Breaking news this morning... the associated press is says 5.2 million more sought unemployment aid last week... adding up to roughly 22 million americans have filed for unemployment aid in the past month... now considered the worst stretch of job losses on record..

Police say two people... in the hospital after an overnight shooting in chico.

Officers say they found a man lyin* in a parking lot at the nord gardens apartment complex just before 9 wednesday night.

Officers found another person a 16-year-old, who had also been shot.

The man is in critical condition, but the 16 year old is expected to be ok.

Chico police are working to find more information about a suspect or a possible motive.

The 2020 silver dollar fair in chico will not happen this year.

The fair board said they're trying to follow c-d-c social distancing guidelines... the c.e.o.

Of the fair says last year the junior livestock exhibit made 1.4 million dollars.

He says right now they are exploring different options to help the junior livestock exhibitors auction their animals online.### shasta county is offering a program to provide direct assistance to low-income households--- who need help paying rent in shasta county.

The shasta county tenant based rental assistance program is a 12 month temporary rental assistance program that helps make up the difference between what a renter can afford to pay and the actual rent for a home.

To qualify---you must live within the county or outside the city limits of redding.

Ampla health is teaming up with butte county public health to open a mobile testing center that will provide primary care -- and coronavirus testing for homeless people.

Its funded through the homeless emergency aid package... ampla health says it will be able to test for covid - 19 at all of it's locations in our area.# more than 154 cases of the coronavirus... and at least 8 deaths..

At a nursing home in visialia in tulure county..

Medical experts say it is one of the largest single outbreaks in the state.

Nursing homes are considered among the highest-risk places for coronavirus outbreaks..

### happening today- president trump is set to issue guidlines of re- opening the nation's economy... this as he spars with state leaders about what and when thsi process will take place... 50 state governors will join the president on a call to discuss the process..

A draft of the presidents plan says regions in recovery from the virus would start scaling back social distancing in two weeks... reopening child care and schools... while hotspots wait until at least june.

