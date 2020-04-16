No end in sight for Amazon shutdown in France

Amazon closed six of its French warehouses on Thursday (April 16), and says it doesn't know when they might reopen.

The e-commerce giant has clashed with unions over measures taken to limit the risks of coronavirus contagion.

The world's largest online retailer is facing mounting scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, while it juggles a surge in online orders and employees' safety.

A court sided with the workers on Tuesday (April 14), ordering Amazon to focus only on delivering essential items like food while it revised health protocols.

Amazon's French boss rejected the court's order on Thursday. Director of Amazon France, Frederic Duval, said: "I don't know if the closure will last for five days.

We are appealing.

This action by unions, which led to this conclusion will have repercussions for many people in France." The court did not order the closure of the warehouses, but requested they limit deliveries to groceries, medical supplies and hygiene products.

Non-compliance will result in a one million dollar a day charge.

Frederic Duval said: "It is extremely difficult to define what is an essential product.

Here is an example: Is a nail clipper a hygiene product?

Is a condom a medical item?

Is hair colouring a hygiene product?" The six warehouses employ 10,000 permanent and temporary employees.