Libertarian Leaders Eye Republican Outcast Justin Amash for 2020 Run Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published now Libertarian Leaders Eye Republican Outcast Justin Amash for 2020 Run As Michigan Congressman Justin Amash ponders whether he’ll run for president in 2020, the Libertarian Party sees the Independent as a potential game changer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

