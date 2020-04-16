Global  

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz fail to reach unity deal, deadlock persists

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:07s - Published
A countdown to a fourth election in Israel in more than a year of political deadlock began on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and main rival Benny Gantz missed a deadline to form a government.

Adam Reed reports.

0
Israel could be heading to the polls for a fourth time in a year, after Thursday (April 16) saw more political deadlock and failure to form a government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and main rival Benny Gantz missed a deadline to create an emergency power-sharing union, meaning another election is on the cards.

Despite the deadline now passing for Gantz to put together an administration, he and Netanyahu both promised to push on with negotiations.

It was only at the beginning of March that Israelis last cast votes and now face another election if parliament cannot decide on a new nominee within the next month.

To complicate matters more, Netanyahu's corruption trial is still due to be heard later in May.

However according to one opinion poll, his popularity has been given a boost in recent weeks, thanks to his handling of public safety and decisive action over lockdown measures.

It suggested that if another election were to be held now Netanyahu’s Likud party could form a government with traditional right-wing and religious allies, without the need for Gantz's support.




