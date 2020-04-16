Eagles Host Blood Drive To Help Blood Supply During COVID-19 Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:50s - Published 1 hour ago Dan Koob reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Eagles Host Blood Drive To Help Blood Supply During COVID-19 Pandemic OFFICIALS SAY IT WILL ALSOREDUCE RISK OF INFECTION FORHEALTHCARE WORKERS ON SITE.WELL, SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASURES ARE HAVING SOMEUNINTENDED NEGATIVECONSEQUENCES FOR THE NATION'SBLOOD SUPPLY.TODAY THE EAGLES STEPPED UP TOENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO DONATE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER DANKOOB IS LIVE AT LINCOLNFINANCIAL FIELD WHERE THE TEAMIS HOSTING A BLOOD DRIVE.DAN.Reporter: GOOD AFTERNOONJANELLE.THAT'S RIGHT, THE PANDEMICFORCING THE RED CROSS, OFCOURSE THEY NEED BLOOD DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC AND THEY AREHOSTING ALONG WITH THE EAGLESTHIS BLOOD DRIVE HERE TODAYHIGH INSIDE LINCOLN FINANCIALFIELD UP IN THE TOUCHDOWNCLUB.ONE OF THE FIRST OF THOSE TODONATE THIS MORNING, HEADCOACH DOUG PEDERSON.THERE ARE SAFETY AND HEALTHMEASURES IN PLACE ANYONEENTERING THE STADIUM MUST WEARA MASK.IF YOU'RE ASKING YOURSELF WHYDO THIS AT THE LINC IT'S HUGE.IT'S A BIG BUILDING.PROPER SOCIAL DISTANCING CANBE OBSERVED.SOMEONE IN THE U.S. NEEDSBLOOD EVERY TWO SECONDS ANDEVERY DONATION CAN SAVE UP TOTHREE LIVES.I THINK WE ALL NEED TO BEOUT NUMEROUS WAYS TO HELP ANDTHIS IS JUST ONE OF THEM.A LOT OF PEOPLE IN NEED RIGHTNOW AND WE HAVE TO -- WE HAVETO FIGURE OUT EVERYTHING INOUR POWER TO HELP OUT WHETHERIT MEANS GIVING BLOOD ORHELPING MEDICAL PROFESSIONALSWE KNOW AND SO THIS IS ONEPIECE.Reporter: IT'S IMPORTANTTO NOTE THAT THE TEAM WANTSPEOPLE TO KNOW THAT THERE ARENO MORE SLOTS AVAILABLE TOACTUALLY COME AND DONATE BLOODTODAY, THAT'S BECAUSE EVERYONEWHO WAS ABLE TO DO SO TODAYDID SO RATHER THROUGH ANAPPOINTMENT TO OBSERVE SOCIALDISTANCING.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INDONATING SOME OF YOUR OWNBLOOD THE RED CROSS ENCOURAGESYOU TO GO TO THEIR WEB SITE TOFIND SOME OTHER LOCALOPPORTUNITIES.LIVE THIS AFTERNOON AT LINCOLNFINANCIAL FIELD, DAN KOOB CBS3





You Might Like

Tweets about this Patricia Evans ,MHS RT @CBSPhilly: The @Eagles are hosting a blood drive at Lincoln Financial Field. @DanKoob has the details. https://t.co/SzsVYvFBtd 2 hours ago Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus Latest: Doug Pederson Among Donors As Philadelphia Eagles Host Blood Drive At Lincoln Financial Field https://t.co/xEJ6VsNq4P 2 hours ago CBS Philly The @Eagles are hosting a blood drive at Lincoln Financial Field. @DanKoob has the details. https://t.co/SzsVYvFBtd 2 hours ago