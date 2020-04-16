Amazon May Test All Employees

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Amazon has taken fire for how it is treating essential employees during this coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon cofounder and CEO Jeff Bezos addressed the issue in his annual letter to shareholders, released on Thursday morning.

According to Business Insider, Bezos addresses the coronavirus pandemic directly.

"A next step in protecting our employees might be regular testing of all Amazonians, including those showing no symptoms." "Regular testing on a global scale, across all industries, would both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running."

