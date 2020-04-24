French court upholds ruling restricting Amazon

A French court has rejected an appeal by U.S. online retailer Amazon.

The ruling limits what the company can deliver during the lockdown.

The e-commerce giant must restrict deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food.

The Court of Appeal said that for every delivery not meeting this requirement, Amazon would face a 108,000 dollar penalty.

The pandemic has sparked a surge in online orders.

But it's also fuelled protests by Amazon workers from America to Italy over its health and safety protocols.

In France, these protests spiralled into a legal battle.

The case highlights how companies may struggle to keep going while protecting their workers.

Firms across Europe also need to figure out how to let staff safely return to offices and factories once restrictions are lifted.

Confirming the initial ruling, the court said the restrictions must be put in place while Amazon improves its health measures.

Amazon closed its six warehouses in France where it employs 10,000 people on April 16th.

In a statement, the French subsidiary said it would now evaluate the consequences of the decision for its business, employees and customers.