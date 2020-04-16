As Germany's curve flattens, Merkel warns caution

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that caution is needed to fight coronavirus as the situation in the country is still fragile.

“The curve has become flatter”, Merkel told reporters after talks with the governors of Germany's 16 states.

“The situation is fragile and we are in a situation where caution and not exuberance is the essence,” she added.

At the same event, Merkel said that social distancing rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place until at least May 3 but some shops could reopen next week.




