Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:46s - Published
WWE Legend Howard Finkel Dead at Age 69 The WWE issued a statement on April 16.

WWE, via statement "The Fink" is regarded as one of the greatest ring announcers in WWE history.

The legendary WWE announcer first joined the company in 1975.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

