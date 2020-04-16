Global  

A Cry For Help? Mark Meadows' Crying Is Freaking Out White House Staffers

Business Insider reports President Donald Trump's new chief of staff Mark Meadows has already unnerved aides.

In two meetings, Meadows allegedly cried about staffing.

This, despite Trump's dislike of prominent displays of emotion.

Meadows is known for his strong, animated personality.

But he's struggled with transitioning from being an ally to Trump's chief of staff.

Now, he's finding it harder to assert his authority in the West Wing, rather than being an outsider looking in.

