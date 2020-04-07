Grisham steps down as White House press secretary

Stephanie Grisham is stepping down as White House press secretary without ever briefing the press from the podium.

Grisham on Tuesday announced she's returning to the East Wing to serve as first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff and spokesperson.

And according to an administration official, Kayleigh McEnany, a fierce defender of President Donald Trump on cable news shows, will replace Grisham as press secretary.

The move is the first major personnel shakeup by new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who started the job last week.

And the latest reshuffling of a communications office that has seen high turnover, with McEnany becoming the fourth person to hold the press secretary position.

Grisham took over from Sarah Sanders as press secretary last June ..

Sean Spicer was his Trump's first press secretary.

But unlike her predecessors, Grisham did not hold press briefings, at the president's direction, however, she did make multiple appearances on Fox News.