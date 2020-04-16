Capone with Tom Hardy - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Capone starring Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan and Matt Dillon!

Release Date: May 12, 2020 Capone is a biographical crime movie written, directed and edited by Josh Trank, with Tom Hardy starring as the notorious gangster Al Capone.

The film centers on Capone after his 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta as he suffers from syphilis.