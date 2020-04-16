Store owner questions if he can open during coronavirus pandemic

A local retail store owner questions if he can open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam harris is the owner of scrub-ville.

He sells scrubs, medical shoes and medical accessories, but he was under the impression that he had to close.

Harris and his wife own this store in the cotton crossing shopping center.

They serve hospital workers, dentists, veterinarians and daycare workers.

His products also serve nursing students at mississippi state university.

Governor tate reeves ordered all non essential businesses to close.

Harris said after reading the order, he saw retail stores fall under the non essential category.

Even though harris' store serves essential workers..he said the order did not go into further detail on what retail stores could stay open.

Getting paid."

"utilities they may go down but they don't stop.

The lease is still due every month.

Employees that had to go home and not work because we were closed..

That's what hurts me the most is that our employees are not getting paid."

I spoke to mayor