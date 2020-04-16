Extracurricular Season 1 Official Trailer - Netflix K-Drama - Synopsis: In order to fulfill his ambition of going to university, high school student Oh Ji Soo commits crimes to pay for his tuition.

School bully, Seo Min Hee, gets embroiled in the crimes committed by Oh Ji Soo, along with other students looking to make some quick cash.

Going from model student to criminal, Oh Ji Soo faces unpredictable dangers to see out his goal.

Starring: Kim Dong Hee, Jung Da Bin, Park Joo Hyun, Nam Yoon Soo, Choi Min Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Yeo Jin, Im Ki Hong, Woo Da Bi Release Date: April 29th, 2020 (On Netflix)