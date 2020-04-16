Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Extracurricular Season 1

Extracurricular Season 1 Official Trailer - Netflix K-Drama - Synopsis: In order to fulfill his ambition of going to university, high school student Oh Ji Soo commits crimes to pay for his tuition.

School bully, Seo Min Hee, gets embroiled in the crimes committed by Oh Ji Soo, along with other students looking to make some quick cash.

Going from model student to criminal, Oh Ji Soo faces unpredictable dangers to see out his goal.

Starring: Kim Dong Hee, Jung Da Bin, Park Joo Hyun, Nam Yoon Soo, Choi Min Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Yeo Jin, Im Ki Hong, Woo Da Bi Release Date: April 29th, 2020 (On Netflix)

0
tensmile_

neoCT🦋// 7DREAM⚔️ on netflix it says season 1 is coming april 29th does that mean the whole season will be released or???… https://t.co/xHiR0F4pPV 3 days ago

startattle

Startattle.com Extracurricular (Season 1) Netflix trailer, cast, release date, K-Drama WATCH: https://t.co/11rmrqKHuR… https://t.co/vrpRVXFcwj 4 days ago

news8Ken

Ken Kosirowski WKBT Governor Evers extended his Safer at Home order today, which closes public and private K-12 schools and their extra… https://t.co/jO2pifHRHN 4 days ago

AllThingHallyu

All Things Hallyu RT @Metakritik1: Extracurricular Season 1 Official Trailer | Netflix K-Drama (ENG SUB) https://t.co/5PWHswEYlk #extracurricular #kdrama #a… 5 days ago

Metakritik1

Metakritik TV Extracurricular Season 1 Official Trailer | Netflix K-Drama (ENG SUB) https://t.co/5PWHswEYlk #extracurricular #kdrama #asiandrama #netflix 5 days ago

harrier26

FocusOnReducingHarm @ebruenig @Chris_arnade That’s it. I think missing the sports season or the extracurricular stuff may be worse than… https://t.co/NGsZ6L2xMF 5 days ago

LauraSm65297091

Laura Smith @bethanyshondark I agree. I don't have the answers, but we are only talking about safety and the economy-- NOTHING… https://t.co/7vyECwZLQ2 1 week ago

