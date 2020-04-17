Global  

Enough Already? Amazon Drops Prime Day, Coupons To Ease Load On Workers

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has personally amassed $24 billion during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

And according to Gizmodo, that seems to be more than enough for the online behemoth.

Amazon has suspended Prime Day and other incentives such as discounts and coupons.

COVID-19 has officially infected workers at 74 of Amazon's facilities.

Unlike a predictable holiday surge, this spike occurred with little warning, creating major challenges for our suppliers and delivery network.

