Mississippi unemployment hits record high

ARE TRYINGTO PUSH THROUGH THE ECONOMICHURDLESBROUGHT ON BY THE COVID-19PANDEMIC...16 WAPT'S MEGAN WEST IS WORKINGFROM HOMEAND JOINS US LIVE WITH JUST HOWBAD THISVIRUS HURTING MILLIONS OFAMERICANSPOCKETS...MEGAN... TROY -- MISSISSIPPI UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS ROSE FOR THE FOURTH WEEKIN A ROWAT LEAST 130-THOUSANDMISSISSIPPI RESIDENTSFILING FOR ASSISTANCE SINCE THECORONAVIRUS CRISIS BEGAN.

MORETHAN 46 THOUSANDPEOPLE JUST LAST WEEK.NATIONWIDE, 22 MILLION PEOPLEHAVE FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS SINCE THE CRISIS BEGAN.THIS ISTHE WORST PERIOD OF JOB LOSSESON RECORD.

WE CANNOT ELIMINATE THE BURDENTHAT COMES WITH ALL OF THIS.

OURENEMY IS DOING GREAT DAMAGE.

NOTONLY TTHOSE WHO CATCH THE DISEASE BUTTO THOSE WHO HAVE LOST TABILITY TO PROVIDE FOR THEIRFAMILIES WE CANNOT PHYSICALLYSTOP THE FINANCIAL COST TO YOUANY MORE THAN WE CAN FULLY STOPTHIS VIRUS.GOVERNOR TATE REEVES WROTE ONTWITTERTODAY THAT THE STATE HAS SEEN A14THOUSAND PERCENT INCREASEUNEMPLOYMENT...AND THATMISSISSIPPIANS CAN'T TAKE MUCHMORE.

THERE ARE TWO NEW PROGRAMS MEANTTOHELP MISSISSIPPIANS-- THEMORTGAGEASSISTANCE PRO