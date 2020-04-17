Global  

Dos personas herida por balacera en Chico

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Un adolecente y otra persona se encuentran en el hospital, luego de recibir impactos de bala.

Los hechos sucedieron en Chico el miércoles en la noche.

La poliía de chico esá investigando una balacera que dejo dos personas heridas, el mércoles por la noche en chico.

El hecho sucedó en el complejo de apartamentos nord garden.

Los oficiales indican que alguien le disparo a un hombre y a un adolecente justo antes de la nueve de la noche.

Tambén indicaron que el adolecente, esta en proceso de recuperacón y estamos trabajando para encontrar el estado de salud de lla otra persona y tambén, si la poliía tiene informacón del sospechoso.

